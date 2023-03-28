Meta's Sarpy Data Center announced its 2023 community action grants to 20 grants to local schools and nonprofits.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced the grants, which aim to put "the power of technology to use for community benefit, connecting people online or off, and improving STEM education," according to a news release.

The grant recipients were:

• Whispering Roots - To increase STEM education access for local students from underserved backgrounds. ($10,000)

• AIM Institute - To support technology that enables the AIM Youth in Tech program which provides students with interactive tech activities, basic tech skill development, and STEM career counseling. ($17,000)

• Banisters Leadership Academy - To support providing dozens of computers to students and families in need in Sarpy County. ($10,000)

• Bellevue Public Schools - To support new, district-wide audio and e-book resources in school libraries. ($20,000)

• Avery Elementary School (Bellevue) - To provide student resources to enhance a virtual family STEM night. ($1,500)

• LeMay Elementary School (Bellevue) - To create a new STEM makerspace with new technology to improve accessibility of STEM resources, empower Student STEM Ambassadors, and introduce aviation education. ($16,800)

• Bertha Barber Elementary School (Bellevue) - To provide new materials to expand the school's STEM lab. ($1,200)

• Birchcrest Elementary School (Bellevue) - To create a STEM-minded classroom environment to enhance students' math and reading curriculum. ($4,500)

• Gifford Farm Education Center (ESU No. 3)- To enhance existing programs with interactive models to create a visual and sensory connection to environmental and agricultural sciences. ($12,500)

• Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy - To leverage technology to serve local participants who confront disabilities through equine-assisted services. ($13,500)

Kids Can Community Center - To support increased access to STEM education, curriculum and activities for local students. ($10,000)

• Midlands Community Foundation - To support new technology to expand access to services for nonprofits and donors across Sarpy County. ($11,000)

• Omaha STEM Ecosystem (Zoological Society) - To utilize technology to promote the STEM Community Platform and increase STEM engagement and opportunities across the region. ($5,000)

• Outlook Enrichment - To provide adaptive technology training and communication access to local individuals without hearing or vision. ($5,000)

• Papillion Community Foundation - To further enhance existing program infrastructure to expand the local impact of the Papillion Community Garden. ($10,000)

• Papillion La Vista Schools Foundation - To provide a new camera and related technology to expand the district's media production curriculum. ($25,000)

• Sarpy County Head Start (ESU No. 3) - To create STEAM curriculum experiences that develop essential problem solving skills for our community's youngest learners. ($8,000)

• Springfield Platteview Community Schools - To provide new technology to enhance programming for both students and the community. ($12,400)

• Springfield Community Foundation - To support technology that will enhance community communication capabilities. ($10,000)

• Sarpy Community YMCA - To provide an educational summer STEM program for sixty local students in partnership with Prairie STEM. ($7,600)