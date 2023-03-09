Methodist Health System now offers urgent care services at the Methodist Physicians Clinic location in Papillion.

The clinic at 101 E. Centennial Road, south of 84th Street and Giles Road, is staffed with health care providers trained in caring for a range of minor injuries and illnesses, including cold and flu symptoms, cuts and bruises, earaches, minor skin infections and rashes, sore throats, sprains and strains, pink eye and sinus infections.

“More than ever, individuals and families want health care options that fit their unique needs – whether it’s primary care, urgent care or emergency medicine,” Michael Ortmeier, senior director of clinic operations for the clinic, said in a news release.

In addition to offering urgent care, the clinic will continue providing patients with primary care and physical therapy services.

Urgent care services are offered weekdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Weekend and holiday hours are noon to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

For more information, call 402-354-2273 or visit bestcare.org.