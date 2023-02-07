The Midlands Community Foundation Board is welcoming three new members to its Board of Directors.

The new members are John Jungers, representing Bellevue; Tammi Palm, representing Bellevue and Cass County; and Leanne Sotak, representing Papillion.

“As we execute our new strategic plan, it is important that our board members reflect the communities we serve, and these individuals will provide valuable insight and perspective into Sarpy and Cass counties," Tom Ackley, MCF board president, said in a news release. "We are excited to channel their talent, expertise and energy into furthering our mission and growing the foundation."

Jungers owns LUMAX Properties LLC in Bellevue. He is a founding member of the Bellevue Community Foundation Executive Board and the Olde Towne Development Corp.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree from Bellevue University. He is currently a member of the Offutt Advisory Council.

Previously, he was involved with the Sarpy and Bellevue chambers of commerce and was a volunteer youth basketball coach. He and his wife Tressi have one daughter and two sons.

Palm is the planning manager for the City of Bellevue.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of South Dakota and a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

She has been involved with Sarpy County CASA, Heartland Family Services, Lift Up Sarpy and the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce. She and her husband, Colin, have been married for 19 years and have one son and three daughters.

Sotak is a real estate consultant at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She has been a licensed Realtor since 2005 and has earned numerous awards including: Circle of Excellence, President’s Circle and voted Sarpy County “Favorite Realtor” for 2021 and 2022.

She has been involved in the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Foundation Board, Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce, Papillion Planning Commission, Papillion La Vista High School Booster Club, MCF Reflection Ball Committee and Papillion Downtown Business Association. She and her husband, Mike, have one daughter and two sons.

MCF also welcomes new staff member

The Midlands Community Foundation also welcomed Sara Quandt to its staff.

Quandt is a development associate who joined the MCF staff in November 2022. Her duties include fund development, community outreach, and special event planning and implementation for MCF’s annual Reflection Ball and Golf Tournament.

She holds a master’s degree in nonprofit administration from Louisiana State University-Shreveport with an emphasis in fund development and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Penn State University.

Prior to joining MCF, her career includes more than seven years working with nonprofits in Omaha and Lincoln.

“We are glad to have Sara on our team and are excited to see what the future holds as she helps us to expand the footprint of MCF,” Executive Director Diane Knicky said.