Midlands Community Foundation announce Friday that its charitable funds raised more than $1 million during its Matching Charitable Program.

The program ran from Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Jan. 5, with $523,068 qualifying for matching funds.

Under the program, foundation provided matching funds for new contributions made to existing and newly created affiliated general, designated, donor advised, field of interest and scholarship funds.

Matching donations were made on a dollar-for-dollar basis up to a limit of $5,000 per individual donor. Because more than $100,000 was contributed on an aggregate basis, the matching dollars were pro-rated among such donors based on the total contributions made. Matching dollars were for donations only.

“Year after year, the results of our Match Program exceed our expectations," MCF Executive Director Diane Knicky said in a news release. "We are pleased to offer this opportunity to our 160 charitable funds, providing them with greater awareness and visibility, connecting them with new supporters, and giving donors an extra incentive to support all the good work being done by these charitable funds."