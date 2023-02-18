The Millard Public Schools will hold a mail-in levy override election on Tuesday, March 14.

The Douglas County Election Commission said in a news release that ballots would be mailed beginning Tuesday, Feb. 21, to voters registered within the school district, which covers portions of Douglas and Sarpy counties.

Ballots are mailed in Kraft-colored envelopes measuring about 6 inches by 9 inches. A return envelope is included with the ballot. Voters must sign the back of their return envelope in order for the ballot to be counted.

Ballots voted by Sarpy County voters must be delivered or mailed to the Sarpy County Election Commission at 1102 E 1st St, Suite #1, Papillion, Nebraska 68046 or placed in a Sarpy County Election Commission official ballot drop box no later than Tuesday, March 14, at 5 p.m.

Drive-up and walk-up boxes are available at the Sarpy County Election Commission office. A drop box is also available at the La Vista Police Department, 7701 S. 96th St. Drop boxes are available 24/7 and no postage is needed on ballots placed in a drop box.

Information on the levy override can be found at mpsomaha.org/about/millards-levy-override.