Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead

A 69-year-old Plattsmouth woman, reported missing on Saturday morning, was found dead in a residential backyard late Sunday afternoon.

Patricia Lanam

Plattsmouth Police Department said in a news release that the deceased woman, identified as Patricia Lanam, was found after authorities responded to a residence near the 300 block of North Fifth Street around 5 p.m.

At around 9 a.m. Saturday, police began an investigation on a report that Lanam, who was described as having dementia, was missing. Other local agencies also began searching various locations in town.

A missing endangered advisory was also issued through the Nebraska State Patrol.

Lanam died from medical conditions, along with being outdoors in the extreme cold temperatures during the time of her disappearance, police said. No suspicious activity was involved.

