Papillion La Vista High Schoo's show choir has enjoyed success across three performance groups in their 2023 season.

Senior James Rasser has been named Best Male Soloist at all four competitions to date this season, according to a news release.

At Gretna High School on Jan. 14, Monarchy Prep Show Choir won first running up in the prep category and Free Spirit won first runner up overall.

At Burke High School on Jan. 21, Monarchy Prep Show Choir won first place in the prep category and fifth place in the finals. Heart and Soul won first running up in the treble category. Free Spirit won first runner up overall.

At Lincoln East High School on Jan. 28, Monarchy Prep Show Choir won first runner up in the prep category and Heart and Soul won first runner up in the trble category. Free Spirit won grand champion and best band, vocals, and choreography.

At Lincoln Southwest High School on Feb. 4, Monarchy Prep Show Choir won first place in the prep category and sixth place overall in the finals. Heart and Soul won first runner up in the treble category. Sahara Pandit was named Best Female Soloist, and Ethan Heger was named Best Performer. Free Spirit won grand champion and best band, best vocals and best choreography.