Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue of Council Bluffs and DogGurt of Bellevue, Nebraska, are teaming up to deliver Mother’s Day gifts with wags and kisses this year.

Volunteers and their K9 couriers will deliver individualized cakes, tissue-wrapped roses and a card with a custom message to mothers in the metro area — all for just $50.

The fundraiser, benefiting Muddy Paws, covers Omaha-Council Bluffs area homes, businesses, assisted living facilities and other locations, according to a news release.

Mother’s Day Waggin’ Gram deliveries are offered May 6, May7, May 12, May 13 and May 14. (Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.)

You can also order Waggin’ Gram deliveries year-round for dog birthdays (special “pawty packs” are available), human birthdays, anniversaries or any other special occasion to have a dog waggin’ at your doorstep.

Order online at doggurt.com and don’t forget to use the link to SignUpGenius to schedule your Mother’s Day delivery.

Muddy Paws is an all-breed rescue that believes every pet deserves a second chance. Learn more at muddypawssecondchancerescue.com.