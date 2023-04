The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced that construction is underway along U.S. Highway 34/75 between Bellevue and Plattsmouth.

Work will be done from post 382.19 to 385.77, according to a news release.

Iowa Civil Contracting, of Victor, Iowa, is the contractor. Work includes bridge deck repairs and overlay. Traffic will be maintained with various lane restrictions.

The project is expected to be completed in September.