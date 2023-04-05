Chief Justice Michael Heavican got a tour of his old stomping grounds.

Papillion La Vista High School welcomed the Nebraska Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon to hold an oral argument session before students from both Papillion La Vista high schools as well as local attorneys in Sarpy County.

Afterwards, Heavican toured the building, which he said “will always be the new high school to me.”

“It was a great tour of the past,” Heavican told the Times in an interview. “It was fun to see how the building has grown and all of the new things in the building, and it’s good to see the old things, too.”

Heavican taught for three years in the Papillion La Vista schools, starting out as an English teacher in the building that’s now Papillion Middle School before moving over to the current high school in 1971, before “La Vista” was added to the school’s name.

The chief justice said he also taught film studies at Papillion High School.

“I always had it in the back of my mind that I wanted to go to law school,” he said.

Heavican, who became chief justice in 2006, likely also had it in mind to return to Papillion La Vista High School while on the bench.

The court holds sessions at three high schools across the state each year, including Bellevue West High School last year.

On Wednesday, the court started out by hearing three cases at the Creighton University School of Law in Omaha before relocating to a makeshift courtroom in Papillion.

“We love doing these oral arguments at high schools,” Heavican said. “This was an especially good opportunity, for me at least, because I used to teach here.”

The visit marked the first time the court has ever held arguments in Papillion.

Students heard arguments in a juvenile case out of Lancaster County involving the interpretation of the Indian Child Welfare Act. The court doesn’t rule immediately after hearings but, like the U.S. Supreme Court, issues written opinions following further consideration among the court’s justices.

Before the court session, former Judge Robert O’Neal offered his welcome to the audience and discussed how Heavican was his English teacher when he attended Papillion High School.

“It is a great honor to welcome him back to Papillion La Vista High School,” O’Neal said.

Avery Delwiche, a junior at Papillion La Vista, interviewed Heavican for the March issue of The Scepter, the school’s magazine and official student publication.

Delwiche told The Times it was “a really cool experience” to see the court in action because she’s interested in pursuing legal studies in the future.

“It was really nice to see how this works,” she said. “It was a great opportunity for me as a journalist because I was assigned to write about it.”

The justices asked a lot more questions during the oral arguments than Delwiche thought they would, and she thought it was helpful to get their insights into the case.

“They were asking a ton of questions, which really surprised me,” she said.

Beyond Delwiche’s experience, students from the Papillion La Vista Media Academy also got to set up the room for the justices and recorded a livestream of the proceedings.

“It’s just another experience and opportunity for our students to be engaged in this process,” Principal Jason Ryan said.

Superintendent Andy Rikli said the visit was a great day for the school district.

“This is an incredibly special event — for our students, for our staff, for Chief Justice Heavican and his team — to have a high school host an event of this magnitude is pretty darn incredible,” Rikli said. “An incredibly proud day for the community and for the school district.”