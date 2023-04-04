The Nebraska Library Commission submitted 230 challenges to the Federal Communications Commission’s National Broadband Map on the behalf of Nebraska’s public libraries.

The aim of the challenges is to get the FCC to update their map ensuring that all of Nebraska’s public libraries are designated as Community Anchor Institutions with the correct address and geographic location.

The Nebraska challenges included one on behalf of the Sump Memorial Library in Papillion as well as two challenges on behalf of the Omaha Public Library, according to Andrew Sherman, IT infrastructure support analyst for the Nebraska Library Commission.

In partnership with Nebraska’s State Broadband Office and Public Service Commission, the Nebraska Library Commission is working to ensure the state’s public libraries can provide high-speed internet to the communities they serve.