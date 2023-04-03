The Nebraska Supreme Court recently upheld a judgement for the City of Bellevue in a legal dispute stemming from the city's 2019 annexations.

Darling National LLC and Frank Krejci sought to invalidate the annexation, bringing a case that ended up before the state Supreme Court once before. The court remanded the case back to the Sarpy County District Court to consider whether the city enacted the annexation ordnance for an improper purpose – namely, to raise revenue for the city.

The lower court found in favor of the city, ruling that Darling and Krejci failed to establish the city acted solely with a motivation of increasing tax revenue, but that its stated purpose was the "natural growth and development" of Bellevue. Darling again filed an appeal, but Krejci -- who died last year -- did not. The higher court upheld the decision March 24.

In its analysis, the Nebraska Supreme Court noted that the contested area is recommended to become a large industrial park. The court also said that cities may consider a positive financial impact in deciding to annex an area, provided it's not the only reason to do so.

"Although tax revenue was considered and likely a factor in the City’s decision to annex, Darling has not met its burden of proving that the City was motivated to annex Area #9 solely for the purpose of increasing tax revenue," the court found.