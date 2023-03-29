Chief Justice Michael Heavican is visiting his old stomping grounds.

Papillion La Vista High School welcomed the Nebraska Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon to hold an oral argument session before students from both Papillion La Vista high schools as well as local attorneys in Sarpy County.

Heavican was once a teacher at Papillion High School, before "La Vista" was added to its name and back when it was located in the building that's now Papillion Middle School. After the arguments and a Q-and-A session with students, Heaivcan is scheduled to tour the new school building along with other dignitaries.

Papillion La Vista was one of three high schools hosting a state Supreme Court session this year. The court heard three cases earlier in the day at the Creighton University School of Law in Omaha.

The case heard Wednesday afternoon in Papillion was In re Interest of Manuel C., a juvenile court case out of Lancaster County involving the interpretation of the Indian Child Welfare Act. The court doesn't rule immediately after hearings but, like the U.S. Supreme Court, issues written opinions following further consideration among the court's justices.

Before the court session, former Judge Robert O'Neal offered his welcome to the audience and discussed how Heavican was his English teacher when he attended Papillion High School.

Heavican became chief justice in 2006. He spent five years as U.S. attorney for the District of Nebraska and a decade as county attorney in Lancaster County prior to his appointment. He is a 1974 graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law, which he attended after a brief teaching career at Papillion High School.

Students from the Papillion La Vista Media Academy set up the room for the justices and are offering a livestream of the proceedings.

The visit marks the first time the state Supreme Court has held arguments in Papillion.