After the acquittal of a man charged in the fatal stabbing of a Bellevue teenager, prosecutors asked the Nebraska Supreme Court to find the trial court should not have provided certain jury instructions.

The high court dismissed the appeal Friday, telling the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office that it failed to show that Judge Nathan Cox questioned or ignored legal principals that might have precluded him from issuing jury instructions about two affirmative defenses.

The case relates to an incident on April 22, 2020, when Luis Valadez saw a vehicle stop in front of his Bellevue house, according to the court’s summary. Two people got out and began to try to open doors to vehicles owned by Valadez and his neighbor.

Valadez grabbed a pocketknife and confronted the two people, engaging in a struggle. An autopsy showed that 17-year-old Elijah Walsh died due to a stab wound to the chest.

Valadez was originally charged with manslaughter, but the charge was amended to second-degree assault. Valadez testified in his own defense at trial, saying he did not have any intent to hurt to kill anyone and that he didn’t know his knife made contact with anyone. He testified “it was an accident,” the court notes.

Prosecutors objected to Cox providing instructions to the jury on self-defense and defense of property. The jury acquitted Valadez on both counts.

“Instead, it appears the district court—rightly or wrongly—concluded that even when those principles were considered, the instructions were warranted given the evidence introduced at trial,” the high court wrote.

The court said there was nothing “on which a decision would be helpful in future cases,” so it dismissed the appeal.