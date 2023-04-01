A new barbecue restaurant has opened on the west end of Mission Avenue in Bellevue.

Mission Ave. BBQ opened this week across from St. Mary's Catholic School, earning rave reviews in the community's Facebook groups and selling out every day since opening.

Operated by a former resident of Austin, Texas, the eatery has a small dining room and offers takeout. It opens at 11 a.m. with a menu that includes brisket, pulled pork, ribs, sandwiches, tacos and sides.

Find more from restaurant by searching "Mission Ave BBQ" on Facebook. It's located at 900 W. Mission Ave.