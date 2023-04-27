Elegant Edge to Go is now open at 9821 Giles Road in the former home of Cafe Diem.

The La Vista eatery is open Mondays through Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and coffee drinks. It also offers a number of grab-and-go items and an outlet to pick up advance orders for its sister business, Elegant Edge Catering.

Breakfast menu items include a burrito, scramble bowl, Belgian waffles, avocado toast, bagels, scones and other baked goods. Lunch offerings include a variety of sandwiches and salads such as a chicken salad on a croissant, club on rye, marinated steak salad and avocado garbanzo southwest salad.

Several baked goods, yogurt parfaits, fruit cups and single-serving meals, among other things, are available in the grab-and-go case.

And Elegant Edge serves espressos, homemade herbal tea, cold brew, protein shakes and energy drinks.

The spot in La Vista in Val Verde Plaza used to be operated by Cafe Diem, which moved to 9839 S. 96th St., Suite 109, in Papillion. Previously, Cafe Diem had been known as Karray's Cafe and had operated in a spot near Twin Creek Plaza in Bellevue.

For more information and a complete menu, go to elegantedgetogo.com.