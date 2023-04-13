After his restaurant Florio’s won an award for being the best Italian restaurant in Lincoln, owner Besmir “Bes” Gjoka had an idea: “Let’s bring that good food to Plattsmouth."

Welcome to Milano’s, which recently opened at 209 23rd St.

“We’ve had only good feedback,” Gjoka said. “The people who work here are amazing.”

Milano’s offers a wide variety of popular Italian dishes, plus some unique ones.

For starters, there’s crab stuffed mushrooms covered with chopped clams, and Milano’s Trio featuring breaded shrimp, calamari and cheese ravioli.

Traditional main dishes include fettuccine Alfredo, chicken aristocrat, spaghetti with meat sauce and spaghetti with meatballs.

“We get good feedback on our steak, especially the ribeye,” Gjoka said.

Among the favorites heard from patrons so far are his classic lasagna, chicken Parmesan, chicken Alfredo and the tour of Italy that features breaded chicken, cheese manicotti and four cheese ravioli, topped with melted mozzarella.

Milano’s also prides itself on bringing something unique to the traditional menu, such as crab stuffed pasta or the garlic and basil pasta.

“We have seafood options that are also unique,” Gjoka said.

What’s more, his lasagna, bread and pizza dough are made in-house, he said.

“Our portions are generous,” Gjoka said. “We want to make sure that when people leave they are happy.”

So too is Gjoka, a native of the country of Albania.

He said his father won a green card in a lottery to come to this country with his family.

“I’ve been here in the Omaha area since 2005,” he said. “I love it. It’s been great, the best thing to happen to me.”

Looking to expand in this area, Gjoka said he and a friend came upon this building for lease. It once housed an Eagles club.

His restaurant covers 10,000 square feet with two big dining rooms that seat 160, plus a private room for 60.

Milano’s opened on March 14 and expects any day now to have a license to serve alcohol. The Plattsmouth City Council unanimously recommended the license a month ago, sending it to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

Among those who have already enjoyed Milano’s dishes are Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert and his wife.

“It was excellent food with large portions. In fact, my wife and I both had to take boxes home,” he said. “There was a good selection and the service was exceptional. I’m sure there will be people who drive there from Beaver Lake, Louisville, Bellevue and elsewhere.”