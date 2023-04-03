There’s new life coming to the old school — and not a moment too soon.

Work is progressing on turning the long vacant, and until recently decaying, Plattsmouth High School on Main Street into a centerpiece of downtown apartment living.

“People will be happy when they see the finished product,” said Matt Dougherty, co-developer of the project with Ryan Durant.

They came in the nick of time and began the renovation after closing on the purchase last July. At the time, the building was on its last leg because of deterioration, Dougherty said.

“Had we not started when we did, it would not have gotten done,” he said.

Durant added: “I’m not sure it would have lasted through the winter.”

The eastside stairway had collapsed, and concrete on the top floor sagging, with water and wood damage present. The building was covered in vulgar graffiti.

There was even a small tree growing on the roof.

But now, the decay is becoming a thing of the past.

“The worst is behind us,” Dougherty said.

In fact, the renovation is nearly half done, Durant told The Times.

Within the next six to nine months, this brick building — high atop of a hill overlooking downtown and once bustling with high school activities — will be completely transformed into 25 one- and two-bedroom apartments. Some will rent at market rates, while others will be reserved for lower-income tenants.

The apartments will feature a 3,000-square-foot community room where once the stage and auditorium room was located.

An elevator will be installed as well, along with renovated stairways.

The main doors will be locked on the outside for security.

In addition, to the north of the former high school is a four-story building also under construction that will house 16 three-bedroom units, bringing the total to 41 new apartments to the inner city.

The stand-alone apartment building should be done in October with the school renovation completed by early next year, Durant said.

Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert said the project is a “win-win” for the city.

“We are able to save an historic building that means so much to so many citizens and we’re able to provide housing for many,” he said.

To help with the cost of this $15.3 million project, the city is providing $1 million over a 10-year period.

“That was a rough estimate on how much it would have cost to demolish the building,” Lambert said. “I would rather put that money into redevelopment than demolition. We’re much better off this way.”

The city was able to provide this amount through a state bill that allows communities to spend of their sales tax revenue for economic development, he said.

“It’s a good project for Plattsmouth,” Lambert said.

The developers gave praise to numerous people who helped make this project into a reality.

Besides Lambert, they praised Emily Bausch, Plattsmouth's city administrator, and Irv Portis, the former city administrator, for their efforts, as well as Rich Greene, an attorney who specializes in real estate.

“He’s the man behind the curtain,” Durant said.

They also praised Larry Wasco, a superintendent of the Lund-Ross Constructors Co. that is overseeing the renovation.

“It’s going to be a beautiful anchor for downtown,” Durant said. “We’re happy to preserve it.”