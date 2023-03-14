Creating an expanded, unified road network throughout western Sarpy County is the focus of a new study.

The study is spearheaded by the City of Gretna, and the Gretna City Council finalized an agreement with the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency to begin work on the Western Sarpy Transportation Enhancement Plan at the council’s meeting on Monday, March 6.

Starting this spring, MAPA consultants will create a 35-year strategy to provide “continuity and consistency throughout all the arterial systems existing, and the future ones throughout the jurisdictions,” Gretna City Administrator Paula Dennison said.

The WE-STEP study will focus on the area south of Schramm Road and west of 60th Street to the county line.

Dennison developed the project early in her tenure and applied for a mini-grant through MAPA. She said it was a logical step to include transportation planners from Papillion, Springfield and Sarpy County for the project.

“This (area) is such a focus of growth and development, high visibility, especially with I-80 and interchanges and all the studies that are being done around here,” Dennison said. “We are really hoping we can get out ahead of the traffic and congestion and transportation angst that may be caused in the future if we did nothing. This gives us good, solid guidance and vision for how to get out in front of it and address it.”

WE-STEP has been awarded $100,000 in federal funds through MAPA’s Heartland 2050 mini-grant program, MAPA Transportation Planner Jim Boerner said.

The cities of Gretna, Springfield and Papillion, plus the county government, are providing $150,000 in local funds to complete the study, with an additional $16,000 in federal funds from MAPA and Nebraska Department of Transportation for administrative costs.

“The project is important as it will provide a unifying framework for the coordination of future arterial transportation improvements in western Sarpy County,” Boerner said. “It will build upon existing transportation plans of the County and Cities and develop a cost-effective plan with associated policy and procedural recommendation-resulting in consistent, timely construction of road networks across jurisdictional boundaries to support future growth.”

The study comes at a time when Sarpy County’s residential and economic development is growing exponentially, including Gretna’s new high school; the new Gretna Crossing Park; expected growth at the Gretna Logistics Park; plans recently announced for the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall; a proposal for a big lake near Gretna; future development along the Gretna Crossing Corridor; and a proposed new Interstate 80 interchange, which officials have suggested could go at 192nd Street and Capehart Road.

The new study also adds to the ongoing ConnectSARPY program, with more than 75 road projects to improve bridges, roadways, and increase overall safety throughout the county. Work is also underway on the Unified Southern Sarpy Wastewater System, the $250 million multi-year sewer program expected to open nearly 100,000 parcels of land to development.

“Gretna’s changing, and we had not had a transportation plan done in a while. Like any other master plan or vision for the community, it does need to be completed and then updated every so often, especially with the rapid growth that we’re seeing around here,” Dennison said.

WE-STEP will look out to 2060 in estimating the county’s overland transportation needs. Consultants will consider future growth projections, socio-economic conditions, land use, traffic demand, connectivity, roadway design, safety, transit, alternative transportation modes like trails, pedestrian amenities, environmental considerations and costs.

Dennison said other studies and projects, among them the recently completed I-80 Planning and Environmental Linkages Study, would help inform the WE-STEP study. When completed within the next two years, the program should serve as a guide for city and county officials.

WE-STEP suggested practices and policies would be designed to encourage consistency in lane widths and other building concerns to create a smooth flow of traffic, Dennison said, noting “the road doesn’t stop at our border.”

“It’s also going to look at what policies can Gretna, Springfield, Papillion and Sarpy County adopt that are consistent across the board,” she said. “Not just from a government standpoint, but developers who are making improvements to the roads in any of our jurisdictions, they have those policies and they know what to expect from the get-go.”