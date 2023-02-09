The public is encouraged to submit nominees for the Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards from Sarpy, Douglas and Pottawattamie counties.

"After a record-breaking year for the tourism industry, it’s more important than ever to take time to celebrate the local attractions, restaurants, hotels and retail businesses that make our community shine," according to a news release.

Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 27 at OMATourismAwards.com for the following categories:

• Best Restaurant

• Best Attraction

• Best Retail Business

• Best Hotel

Starting on March 3, the public will vote to select the winners for the best tourism businesses in the metro area. The winners in each category will be recognized during National Travel & Tourism Week, which is May 7-13.

Sarpy County Tourism, Visit Omaha and the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau partner to present the OMA Tourism Awards each year to celebrate the more than 14,000 people who work in the local tourism industry.