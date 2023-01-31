Offutt firefighter recognized as Nebraska firefighter of the year

Jeremy J. Genier, a firefighter for the Offutt Air Force Base Fire & Emergency Services, was named the 2022 Firefighter/EMS of the Year by the Nebraska Department of the American Legion.

Genier has been commended at multiple scenes saving lives, assets and facilities, according to a news release from the American Legion. His knowledge of medical treatment has been useful in multiple special operations.

He has also been active in the community with a highlight of raising money for the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation 9/11 memorial stair climb at Werner Park. He has a strong dedication to improving himself, his surroundings and improving the workplace for everyone.

Genier was also named the 2022 Firefighter of the Year by the Bellevue American Legion Martin Graves Post 339, its 2022 Firefighter of the Third Quarter and the 2022 Offutt Air Force Base Fire & Emergency Services' Firefighter of the Year.

In his spare time, he devotes countless hours as a youth baseball coach, fundraises for Susan G. Komen Race for a Cure and the Firefighter Benevolent Association that provides funds to members in need. He also launched “Red Shirt Friday” in support of military troops deployed.

Genier served his country in the Air Force from 2005 through 2009. He completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, in 2006 and proceeded to his technical school as a firefighter at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas.

During his service, he was stationed at Offutt and Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina. He deployed to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, in 2007 and Imam Ali Air Base, Iraq, in 2009 in support of Iraqi Freedom.

He and his wife of 12 years, Lauren, have one child, Nolan.

Don Suchy, commander of the Legion's Department of Nebraska, will present Genier with a certificate and plaque and thank him for his dedication to duty at a convention in June. As the state honoree, Genier’s name was submitted for consideration as the National Firefighter of the Year.