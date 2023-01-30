Offutt's 55th Wing marks milestone for developing A-Staff

The 55th Wing commemorated its A-Staff achieving initial operating capability with a celebration at the Warhawk Community Center on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The A-Staff directos took a vision and quickly translated it to fit within the 55th Wing, wing commander Col. Kristen Thompson said.

“They have turned struggles into success and made the impossible look easy, and I’m incredibly thankful for that,” Thompson said.

As part of the Air Force’s overall changes to how the service will operate, train and equip for the future operating environment, Air Combat Command implemented a new force generation model, which required its wings to establish A-Staffs.

“Change in our organizational construct in how we command and control our wing is a national imperative and not just a mandate from our senior leadership,” Thompson said. “Seventy-five years of Air Force existence has taught us…we have to be ready for crisis before crisis, conflict before conflict, and our A-Staff is designed to do just that.”

The A-Staff is a staff structure used instead of the more traditional Air Force staff designations, like groups and squadrons, to identify the Air Force component staff equivalents of the corresponding J-staff functions more readily.

However, the 55th Wing’s group and squadrons are not going away. They will continue to play an essential role in the day-to-day operations of the wing, while the A-Staff will be to focus on developing or contributing to the 55th Wing’s plans and orders, as well as working on resource advocacy, resource allocation, higher headquarters interface and program management of wing programs.

“We have over 10,000 Airmen across six locations and 10 time zones, so we need a staff who’ll help centralize those resources and information,” Thompson said.

The A-Staff is currently working towards achieving full operational capability over the next several years.