The Old Avoca Schoolhouse will be streaming three online “O’Carolan Fiddle Tunes for Two Workshops” for soprano recorder players, fiddlers, violists, cellists, bassists and mandolinists.

The workshops will be on Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, March 8, at 10 a.m.; and Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. Different tunes will be played at each session.

Each participant will receive a copy of the Old Avoca Schoolhouse's “O’Carolan Fiddle Tunes for Two” book, arranged for the instrument of their choice. Similar to others in the Tunes for Two series, the books contain the same tunes in the same keys, making it easy to play with a friend playing another instrument.

During the workshop, presenters will read, play and discuss various survival skills for these kinds of pieces. A treble clef version of the sheet music for the tunes being played will be displayed on the screen during the workshop.

There is limited enrollment, and advanced registration is required. The fee for each “O’Carolan Fiddle Tunes for Two Workshop” is $25.

Find more information and register at greenblattandseay.com.