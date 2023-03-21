The Old Avoca Schoolhouse will be streaming three wedding music workshops for soprano recorder players, fiddlers, violists, cellists, bassists and mandolinists.

The workshops will be Tuesday, April 11, at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, April 12, at 10 a.m.; and Friday, April 14, at 7 p.m. Different tunes will be played at each session.

During these workshops, faciliators will play and discuss tunes from the “Wedding Fiddling Tunes for Two” series. They will read, play and discuss various survival skills for these pieces. A treble clef version of the sheet music for the tunes being played will be displayed on the screen during the workshop.

Advanced registration is required, and enrollment is limited. The cost is $10 per workshop and an optional book is $15, which includes shipping if ordered with workshop enrollment.

For more information or to register, visit greenblattandseay.com/workshops_wedding.shtml.

The Old Avoca Schoolhouse was built in 1925 and has been the home of the Schoolhouse Performance Series since 1990.