Ono Pinay Kitchen in Olde Towne Bellevue is participating in the Visiting Nurse Association's annual Art and Soup fundraiser.

The Hawaiian and Filipino restaurant joins several others in the metropolitan area that will donate their time, labor and ingredients to feed event guests.

Art and Soup will be held Sunday, April 16, at the Omaha Design Center, 1502 Cuming St., from 2 to 5 p.m. Attendees can purchase a variety of art pieces from local artists while sampling soup from participating restaurants, including Ono Pinay Kitchen.

All proceeds ensure that VNA nurses continue to provide public health nursing services to children, youth and adults in group maternity homes, domestic violence and homeless shelters in the metro area, according to a news release.

“For over 35 years, VNA has been the primary provider of public health nursing services in the Omaha metro area homeless shelters, delivering essential health care and support for more than a third of the community’s homeless population,” Carole Patrick, VNA’s chief philanthropy officer, said in the release. “We are grateful that with the community’s support we have previously been able to expand this much needed care to our local domestic violence shelters and now local group maternity homes.”

General admission tickets are $50. Find more information at vnatoday.org/events/art-soup.