Four La Vista locations will be part of Omaha Beer Week’s return to the month of February for the first time since 2019.

More than two dozen breweries, bars and retailers are coming together for eight days of events across the metro area to shine a spotlight on local craft beer.

Omaha Beer Week 2023 launches Saturday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19, with a two-day craft beer bus tour that will give riders the opportunity to explore up to 26 different locations that have helped make Omaha a nationally and internationally-recognized craft beer destination. Sarpy County destinations include:

Heights Draft Room, 7861 Main St., Suite H, in La Vista’s City Centre (heightsdraftroom.com)

Liquid Sunshine Taproom, 12750 Westport Parkway, attached to Alamo Drafthouse in La Vista’s Westport district (facebook.com/liquidsunshinelavista)

Kros Strain Brewing Company, 10411 Portal Road in La Vista (krosstrainbrewing.com)

Nebraska Brewing Company, 6950 S. 108th St. in La Vista (nebraskabrewingco.com)

Dozens of additional events will be held by each of the member locations throughout the rest of the week with the second weekend of the week being anchored by Beertopia’s Ultimate Beerfest on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Events wrap up the following day.

“We are excited to be bringing back Omaha Beer Week to its roots this year with our return to the month of February and a return to a focus on not just craft beer, but Omaha and Nebraska-based craft beer, specifically,” said Charley Steed, chair of the Omaha Beer Week board of directors.

“What makes this year so special for us is that we are joined by members who have been with us since our first year in 2012 as well as members who opened less than a year ago,” Steed added. “It’s a true testament to the support our community has for the exciting and ever-evolving world of craft beer.”

A full list of participating members, events, and tickets for the Omaha Beer Week craft beer bus can be found at omahabeerweek.com or following @omahabeerweek on social media.