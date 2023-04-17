The Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area was recognized as a 2023 Great American Defense Community.

The Association of Defense Communities recognized the greater Omaha metro area alongside four others for supporting military installations and for their exceptional commitment to improving quality of life for military service members.

In recognizing greater Omaha, the association noted that the surrounding community has shared a heartbeat" with Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue and it works hard "to make service members and military families feel welcome." This is the first time the Omaha metro was selected for this recognition.

Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Offutt Advisory Council's efforts for Operation Giving Thanks was highlighted, along with military-community partnerships that allowed Offutt to recover from historic flooding in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic and the replacement of the installation's runway.

The association observed that "stakeholders agree these challenges brought this defense community closer together, moving forward into a brighter, more resilient future."

Offutt's 55th Wing announced the recognition earlier this month.

“For those of us lucky enough to call Offutt our home, we already know about the incredible commitment our local community has to our Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Guardians and their families,” said Col. Kristen Thompson, 55th Wing commander. “There’s truly nowhere like it across the Department of Defense.”

The other communities selected were El Paso, Texas; Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska; Fort George G. Meade Region, Maryland; and Montgomery-River Region, Alabama. They were chosen alongside Omaha through a competitive nomination process based on community building efforts as well as support and collaboration with neighboring military installations.

“We are incredibly excited to honor Greater Omaha as a 2023 Great American Defense Community,” said Karen Holt, president of the Association of Defense Communities. “Greater Omaha is a great example of how communities are working tirelessly to ensure America’s military can be proud of where they call home."