A longtime Omaha Fire Department battalion chief was selected to be the next leader of the Papillion Fire Department.

Papillion Mayor David Black announced Monday, March 13, that he would appoint Robert Gottsch as the next fire chief at the March 21 meeting of the Papillion City Council. Current Fire Chief Bill Bowes is set to retire at the end of the month after serving 16 years at the helm of the Papillion Fire Department.

Gottsch stood out in a selection process involving the city's civil service commission, partner jurisdictions, local fire leadership, elected officials and community partners, according to a news release.

“Robert is a value-driven individual that is humble and approachable, yet always professional,” Black said in the release. “He has a proven record of investing in people so that they can be empowered to fulfill the mission of the organization — a developer of next generation leaders."

Gottsch is a U.S. Navy Veteran who recently retired from a 30-year career with the Omaha Fire Department, including the last 11 years as a battalion chief. He has worked in fire suppression and six years in fire investigation, including serving as an expert witness.

He holds a master's degree in public administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He is one of six people in Nebraska who is a credentialed chief fire officer through the nonprofit Center for Public Safety Excellence. He is also a certified instructor for the Nebraska Fire Service and certified as an arson investigation instructor at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center.

Gottsch has been a contract instructor for numerous fire protection and investigation courses at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Metropolitan Community College over the past 18 years.

The Papillion Fire Department, which also serves La Vista and rural Papillion, consists of 60 professional firefighters and eight other staff members based in four fire stations.