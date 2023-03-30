A ceremony on Wednesday morning at the Omaha National Cemetery in Papillion marked the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of U.S. military combat forces from Vietnam in 1973.

An audience of more than 60 attended the annual National Vietnam Veterans Day observance, which featured speeches, the laying of a memorial wreath, a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.

"Our fallen heroes are the finest examples of our nation's treasures," keynote speaker Jim Meyer said. "Treasurers more valuable than our national monuments, and our Capitol Building or White House, all the acres in our National Parks and all the corn in the heartland. I don't think we often say than kind of thing enough."

Meyer is an Air Force veteran from the Vietnam era and the director of the Honor and Remember — Nebraska Chapter. Honor and Remember is a nationwide group dedicated to venerating departed service members, providing comfort and support to the families, and education.

In 2012, President Barack Obama signed a presidential proclamation designating the annual observance. More than 58,000 Americans died and 150,000 were wounded or injured during the Vietnam conflict.

"While no words will fully be worthy of their service, nor any honor be truly befitting their sacrifice, let us remember that it is never too late to pay tribute to men and women who have answered the call of duty with courage and valor," said Jason Dolan, cemetery director.