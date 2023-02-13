The Omaha Public Power District gave the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners an update including discussing the future of solar in the county.

Brad Underwood, a vice president with OPPD, began with updating commissioners on the new Turtle Creek Station near South 168th Street and Fairview Road, part of the public utility’s Power With Purpose initiative.

“We’re growing like never before. A lot of that is in Sarpy County,” Underwood said. “It really creates a unique demand on the utility to grow at the speed and the pace that our communities are growing.”

Underwood said OPPD hopes to continue discussions about infrastructure with Sarpy County and the other 12 counties in its service territories, including about solar projects.

“We don’t have any plans for more solar in the area of the county that you all have expressed that you have development plans for,” Underwood said. “We thought it was important to come and say that.”

Sarpy County officials have previously expressed grave concern about development along the Platteview Road corridor of solar generation by OPPD could hamper growth it hopes to spur by investing in a sanitary sewer system in the area.

Commissioner Jim Warren said the top questions he gets is about the timing of a proposed big lake outside Gretna and rumors about solar projects along the county’s southern edge bounded by the Platte River, such as along Buffalo Road.

“That is probably one of the most highly protected areas from development with its conservation easements and conservation zoning,” Warren said. “Rumor has gotten to that area that that might may be the area that OPPD is looking at.”

OPPD is not looking at any project in that area, Underwood said.

“We have no projects in that area of the county,” Underwood said.

Before any project came together, some commissioners would be notified before the project would proceed — so if that changes, Warren and other officials should be alerted.

Warren said he doesn’t think that area would be suitable for a solar project.

“Just my opinion, the good place for solar in this area — I don’t think there is any,” Warren said. “It’s growing, and it’s growing fast, and it is going to fill up with homes, it’s going to fill up with other things, and what isn’t going to fill up is protected, in that area in particular, by zoning.”