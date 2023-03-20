The Omaha Public Power District is using a drone for the first time to conduct an aerial survey of transmission lines and equipment.

Aerial surveys, normally conducted by helicopter, are a regular part of OPPD’s system maintenance, according to a news release.

The latest survey begins Monday, March 20, and will take 10-15 days to complete, weather dependent. During this time frame, customers within the Omaha metropolitan area and south to Nebraska City may see drones hovering near power equipment.

This specific survey is part of a program done every year to inspect transmission line clearances. The drone also collects Lidar information that we can use in our planning and design.

OPPD will be examining about 100 miles of the 1,344 miles of transmission line across its 13-county service territory. The information collected will not only help OPPD evaluate line clearances, but it also provides models it can use for designing infrastructure to accommodate development and load growth in the future.

Local airfields and aviation agencies are notified of precise flight paths and timelines throughout the course of this survey, currently scheduled to be completed by April 15.