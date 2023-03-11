The Omaha Public Power District has a warning for its customers concerning a recent rise in phone scams demanding money.

Jodi Baker, the utility's media specialist, said the increase started Tuesday, March 7, with 17 customers calling OPPD over the next couple days to report a scam.

"In total, we’ve had 43 reports of scam calls this month," Baker said. "But the good news is no customers have fallen for it and paid."

So far this year, OPPD has had 93 reports of scam calls and only one customer has paid. Baker was unable to specify how many calls were reported by Sarpy or Cass county customers.

“It seems to be continually on the rise," Baker said.

Scammers can be quite aggressive and threatening in their tone, which can be intimidating to some people, Baker said. Unfortunately, they can use ever-advancing technology to their advantage, she added.

One reported scam features a message telling customers they’re eligible for bill credits and a rate reduction if they sign up for a program. The message asks callers to “Press 1” on their phones if interested.

Another scam involves a text from an 800 number offering discounts through a QR code with OPPD’s logo.

Often, scammers try to convince their targets that they are overdue on bills or need to pay for some sort of equipment. The callers provide instructions to buy a gift card or pre-paid credit card of some sort to settle up. Otherwise, they claim, power will be disconnected.

Baker said OPPD never calls people on the phone about unpaid bills. Instead, the person would receive a written notice through the mail. Authentic utility representatives never request payment via a purchased payment card.

Other scams involve spoofing local area codes and, in some cases, OPPD’s call center number. If customers receive one of these phone calls, they should hang up and call OPPD directly at 402-536-4131.

If customers receive a suspicious QR code, they should not scan it nor click on anything that comes unsolicited, Baker said.

Here are some of the other ways scammers may try to con customers out of money:

• Misleading messages: Text messaging customers to try and get money. Asking customers to pay using a cash app.

• Robocall robbery: Recording and playing back authentic utility messages to sound more convincing for customers who call. Using robocall technology to leave a message, asking customers to call back and make a payment.

Baker recommends that if customers receive a voice message like this or any suspicious number concerning payment, they should write down that number then pass it along to OPPD officials who can investigate and possibly shut it down.

• Seasonal scam twist: Making hollow promises of a gift card in exchange for payment, usually around the holidays.

“OPPD is working in partnership with other local public power utilities to raise awareness among our customers, identify scammers’ trends, and get their phone numbers shut down, when possible,” Baker said.

Customers can help keep themselves safe by:

• Never giving personal or financial information to a stranger during an unsolicited phone call.

• Denying entrance to anyone without proper credentials who appears unannounced at the door.

• Always asking for identification or verification, which OPPD employees always carry.

• Being wary of sales pitches from companies claiming to represent or work with OPPD.

If customers have any questions about service, their account or bill status, or if they are in need of financial assistance, they should call 402-536-4131.