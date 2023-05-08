Seven Bellevue organizations each received $1,000 on Friday, May 5, to help continue their service to the community.

At its May monthly meeting, the Bellevue Women’s Club presented the checks from money raised at a style show/luncheon event in March, which 350 people attended.

“Our members nominate different organizations,” said Jan Austin, BWC publicity chairwoman. “The entire group then votes and the top seven are selected (for the checks).”

The first organization to be presented with a $1,000 check was the Bellevue Food Pantry, who was represented by Deanna Webster.

“In April, the food pantry served 869 people and 294 households,” Webster said. “This (check) will go a long way.”

Jamesena Moore, representing the Bellevue Senior Community Center, said its check will help with expanded programing at the center.

The check for the Bellevue Little Theatre will help in the improvement in lighting at the theater, said representative Lauren Gilmore.

Annie Burns represented Bellevue Together, an organization that helps meet the needs of qualified families in the city’s public schools.

This check will help in their Back-to-School event in July, Burns said.

“We need clothing,” she added.

Another check was presented to the Light House Initiative that tries to connect people who may feel isolated in the community.

“Our goal is to connect individuals to know each other,” said representative Harold Carlson.

Ben Justman of the Sarpy County Museum said its check will help with operating costs for the museum’s historic log cabin.

Upon receiving the check for One World Health Centers, Inc., representative Bonnie Kruse said, “This will allow us to continue to provide our patients with the best care possible.”

New club officers for the 2023-24 year were also named.

They are Jamesena Moore, president; Carolyn Lowrance and Judy Thompson, first vice presidents; Susan Hester, second vice president; Nancy Blazek, recording secretary; Anne Keene, treasurer; and Barb Helwig, corresponding secretary.

The purpose of the women’s club, according to Austin, is to support the community, such as donating funds to various organizations and beautification projects like flower planting in the downtown area.

“We’ve done that since 2005,” Austin said.

There are currently 69 members in the club, which will be celebrating its 100th anniversary next year.

“We are already starting to make plans,” Austin said.