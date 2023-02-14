Multicare Medical has become Pain West Spine and Pain Center.

The rebranding seeks to more accurately describe the services provided at the center, located at 701 Pinnacle Drive, Suite 105, in Papillion.

“We are changing the face of health care one patient at a time,” Pain West president Kurt Boeckenhauer said in a news release. “As we strive to provide a clinical experience that actually helps patients get out of pain and regain their life, we see a shift toward what medicine should be. Our patients are getting out of pain without the use of opioids and avoiding unnecessary surgeries.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Jan. 31 with the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce, with representation for the Greater Omaha and Ralston chambers.

“We’re excited to see what’s going to be happening,” said Phil Green, deputy city administrator for the City of Papillion.

Johnny Rodgers, the 1972 Heisman Trophy winner for the Huskers, said he’s learned a lot about pain in his life.

“The main thing that I learned is I can really dish it out, but I just can’t take it,” Rodgers said. “It’s not something that comes and goes. When you have it, it stays a while.”

Chiropractor Tonya Boeckenhauer said Pain West is a “one-stop pain center” that provides medical and chiropractic care as well as physical and massage therapy.

“It’s been fun to grow with the community,” she said.

Pain West plans to expand to multiple locations starting this year, growing beyond its office near 72nd Street and Cornhusker Road.

“We want Pain West to represent a joyful environment that you can recover in,” Kurt Boeckenhauer said.

Find more at painwest.com.