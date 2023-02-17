A City of Papillion employee was among 30 Nebraska leaders who graduated from a Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry program earlier this month.

Mark Stursma, deputy administrator of community development for Papillion, graduated from Leadership Nebraska on Feb. 9 in Lincoln. The program enhances participants' leadership skills and deepens their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing our state.

“Strong leaders make strong communities,” state chamber president Bryan Slone said in a news release. “We are pleased to add the talents and drive of Class XIV to those of the larger network of Leadership Nebraska alumni across the state."

The Leadership Nebraska program includes six, two-day sessions held in various locations across Nebraska. Topic areas include economic development, healthcare, agriculture, education, and government and policy. Learn more at leadershipnebraska.com.