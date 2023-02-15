For nearly 20 years, the recreation departments of La Vista and Papillion have worked together to throw a Valentine’s Day party for area seniors.

Around 150 people attended the annual lunch party on Friday, Feb. 10, at Papillion Landing that included music, entertainment, dancing and a photo booth.

"It's a great partnership, with staff from Papillion and La Vista coming together to give the seniors a wonderful day. That is the best part of it," said Donna Monteleagre, manager of the Papillion 55+ Club.

Volunteers, including the city’s mayors, council members and other government officials, were on hand to serve the revelers.

“This is one of the best things that we do,” said Papillion Mayor David Black, who spent much of the afternoon wielding a tray of sweet morsels. Black quoted La Vista Mayor Douglas Kindig, who said it is important to “come to together to honor the pillars of our community.”