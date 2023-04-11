The Nebraska Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution awarded a Certificate of Commendation to the Papillion Area Historical Society for the restoration and display of a 45-star American flag.

Drew Whitler, SAR Nebraska Chair, presented the certificate to PAHS President Julie Kasun on Thursday, April 6 at the historical society’s monthly board meeting. The commendation is “in recognition of exemplary patriotism in the display of the Flag of the United State of America."

An instantly recognizable piece of Papillion history, the flag has hung in the Portal Schoolhouse for more than 20 years. The sun and other environmental damage made restoration necessary.

Over the summer of 2022, Mangelsen’s frame shop in Omaha worked to give the artifact new life, hand stitching the flag to a cotton-based acid free matte and framed in a museum-grade conservation acrylic for its protection. The restored flag debuted at the school last August.

"If we don't understand our history, we lose it," Whitler said. "We are sitting on the cusp right now where they are tearing down statues and trying to eliminate all kinds of things. Making sure that young people understand our history is probably one of the most critical things for their future."

Kasen said it is PAHS’s mission to preserve local and national history to honor “those who have gone before us.”

“It's a love of the history of Nebraska and a love of the history of Papillion and all of our ancestors who helped make this great place what it is today," she said.