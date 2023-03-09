The Papillion Butterfly Garden Committee wants to increase the number of butterfly and pollinator habitats in the community by encouraging residents to plant pollinator-friendly seeds in their own gardens.

The committee, which maintains the Papillion Butterfly Garden at Veterans Park, plans to give away zinnia, butterfly weed and other seeds that are easy to grow -- many of which were harvested from last year’s crop of blossoms at the Papillion Butterfly Garden.

The seed giveway will be held Saturday, March 25, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Papillion’s Sump Memorial Library, 222 N. Jefferson St.

In addition to giving away seeds of plants that attract butterflies and pollinators, the committee will be on hand to provide information and tips about how to plant seeds, how to encourage a summer full of blooms and how to harvest your own seeds at the end of the growing season.

Free bookmarks about the Monarch butterfly and crocheted butterflies, courtesy of the Papillion Landing 55+ Club, will also be available while supplies last.

The Papillion Butterfly Garden Committee also will be encouraging new and experienced gardeners to sign up to become Butterfly Garden volunteers this summer. Volunteers will be needed each week to help keep the garden in great shape as a lush and serene oasis for the butterflies, pollinators and human visitors.

Volunteers can also just drop by the garden to help any Thursday morning at 9 a.m. during the months of May through October. New joiners are always welcome.

This will be the third season of the Papillion Butterfly Garden, which was created in 2020 as a Papillion 150 legacy project in partnership with the City of Papillion and the Papillion Community Foundation, to celebrate and protect Papillion’s namesake.