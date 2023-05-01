The trees in the Big Elk Lake Recreation Area in Papillion are growing.

Several new tree species were planted during Arbor Day ceremony Friday that brought out dozens of local dignitaries and students to the site, located at 108th Street and Cornhusker Road.

The ceremony is an annual event sponsored by the City of Papillion.

This is the 34th straight year the city has been recognized as a Tree City USA, said Jeff Perkins, a member of the Papillion Tree Board.

"The tree board members do tremendous work," Mayor David Black said. "They are all volunteers, giving of their own time."

The theme at Friday's planting was Native Americans and Native Trees. The recreation area is named after Chief Big Elk, a principal chief of the Omaha Tribe for many years on the upper Missouri River.

The lake is a flood mitigation reservoir that provides flood protection for Papillion and Sarpy County residents, as well as recreational benefits and green space.

"Flood control is our main thing," said Jim Thompson, Subdistrict 6 board member for the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resource District.

Three native tree species -- the red oak, hackberry and hickory -- were planted during the ceremony.

Fourth graders from Papillion schools celebrated Arbor Day with a poster contest on this year's theme. The top 11 winners were recognized at Friday's event. Brielle Simpson of Patriot Elementary School won first place.