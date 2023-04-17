The City of Papillion issued its annual water quality report recently.

The report, which covers calendar year 2022, notes that the Papillion Water Treatment Plant had no violations of drinking water regulations.

While the city's water meets regulatory standards, it does contain low levels of pollutants that could cause health concerns. The report notes, for instance, that Papillion meets the EPA standard for arsenic, which "balances the current understanding of arsenic's possible health effects against the costs of removing arsenic from drinking water." The chemical likely is introduced into the water supply from herbicide used on row crops.

Erosion of natural deposits, leaching from wood preservatives and corrosion of household plumbing introduces a tiny amount of lead and copper into the water, coming in at about 2.16 parts per billion for lead and about 1 part of million for copper.

The report notes that bottled water and other sources of drinking water "may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants" as well.

Find a copy of the report at papillion.org/waterqualityreport.