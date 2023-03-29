The Papillion Junior Woman’s Club will host its second annual brunch and style show fundraiser on Saturday, April 29, at Trinity Church, located near 90th Street and Highway 370. Doors open at 9 a.m. Brunch will be served at 10:30 a.m. followed by the style show.

Fashions will be presented by Kajoma’s Fashion Boutique in downtown Papillion.

In addition to the brunch and style show, there will also be a Bloomin’ Boutique featuring plants for the summer garden, porch boards, wreaths, door hangers and many other outdoor accessories. There will also be a raffle and gift card tree.

Tickets are $20 and are available at Kajoma’s Fashion Boutique, 104 E. First St.

The event is expected to sell out quickly, so attendees are encouraged to buy their ticket early. No tickets will be sold at the door.

All proceeds from this event go to support the many worthy causes in the Papillion community.