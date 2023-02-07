The Papillion La Vista Arts Network will present its winter play “Murder on the 518” later this month.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 7308 S. 42nd St. in Bellevue

Tickets are $5.50 and are available at the door or via email to planartsnetwork@icloud.com. The whodunnit, played by elementary and middle school students, follows 16 unsuspecting passengers on the westbound train in Salt Lake City en route to Los Angeles.

Find more at planartsnetwork.org or facebook.com/planartsnetwork.