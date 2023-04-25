The Papillion La Vista Community Schools are asking voters to approve a package of major improvements to several schools along with security upgrades across the district.

The bond issue before voters would cost $129.9 million. Among the expenses built into that number is land for a fourth middle school and another elementary school, along with a long list of improvements to existing buildings.

Most of the money — $56.9 million — would go toward elementary school security and food preparation. The new elementary school, located at 99th and Prospect streets, would help ease pressure at Prairie Queen Elementary School.

Superintendent Andrew Rikli has said the district doesn't yet need a third high school, even though it owns land south of Shadow Lake Towne Center slated for that eventual project.

Rikli discussed several topics related to the bond issue in an interview Friday.

Past misgivings

The last PLCS bond issue in 2018 prompted criticism over a decision to build an athletic and activity space with artificial turf at Papillion La Vista South High School.

A comparable space wasn't built at Papillion La Vista High School, which received a flexible classroom space not available at South. Both schools would receive the space they weren't provided in 2018 if voters approve the current bond issue.

Rikli said the focus during the winnowing of the 2018 project list was on a proposed swimming pool at Papillion La Vista South. Those plans were eventually abandoned, he said, as it impacted relatively few student athletes and added considerable expense.

"That's where most of the back-and-fourth dialogue was," Rikli said. "This notion of a PE classroom, the turf room that ended up at South, generated almost no conversation at all."

The turf space was a relatively small part of the bond, and Rikli said Papillion La Vista South has a program — Navy Junior Reserve Office Training Corps — that isn't present at the other school. The turf room, which features high ceilings, gave NJROTC students a space to conduct drills, he said.

"The simple fact of the matter was we had over 100 students in ROTC that were literally practicing in the hallways," Rikli said.

But then a fundraising campaign shifted the public's understanding of the space, which was intended to be curricular and for NJROTC, not for football practices or other athletic use.

"It planted the seed that this facility is being built to serve a function and it wasn't originally shared with the community," Rikli said, despite the space being used as it was presented during the 2018 bond campaign.

"It immediately created questions with our community," Rikli said. "Then that naturally bled over to the northern side of the district."

Rikli said the district is mindful both of equity concerns and perception.

"Whether what the fundraisers were saying was accurate or not, it created a perception of the community that we said we were building this and built something different," he said. "At the end of the day, we built exactly what we said. ... But by that point, the damage had been done."

Meetings followed, including among Rikli and all the Monarch coaches and activity sponsors, with the aim of including a remedy in the next bond issue — the one facing voters today.

"I don't think that made the bad feelings go away by any stretch," Rikli said. "I think there's still some lingering distrust and bad feelings, and I get that, and I own that."

Rikli notes that it's "virtually impossible to have two Class A buildings that are identical features and amenities," but he said tit-for-tat comparisons are not productive.

Both high schools went from "really, really great facilities to outstanding facilities" as a result of the 2018 bond issue.

"There's a levels of commitment from the board and administration to continue to invest in both facilities so that we don't have this haves and have-nots (debate)," Rikli said.

Delayed security

Security is a major emphasis in the current bond issue, as it was in 2018.

But five buildings — Bell, Hickory Hill, Patriot, Portal, and Walnut Creek — didn't get the same sort of secure entrances that became standard elsewhere in the district. Voters are being asked this year to approve funding to change the entrances to those five buildings.

Adding controlled access is a major expense, Rikli said. The decision to delay those improvements came from a desire to keep that bond "at a reasonable level," at it was already the most expensive in district history until now.

"We're constantly trying to find that balance between asking for what we need but not being too big of a burden on our taxpayers," Rikli said.

Instead, the district added a second layer of security to the entrances at those buildings so someone entering had to get through two sets of locks, "which was a less expense and a less labor intensive way of making the fix instead of demoing the front of the building."

If voters approve the current bond, those entrances will be demolished and replaced, which will take the schools from a "better" solution to the best option available.

Tax neutrality

PLCS has stressed that "NO TAX RATE INCREASE" will result from voters approving the bond issue during this special election.

But the validity of that statement is somewhat in the eye of the beholder.

The new bond issue would replace the bond used to finance the construction of Papillion La Vista South as well as Portal and Walnut Creek, essentially substituting one property tax levy for another. The last of the Series 3 bonds reached maturity in December 2022.

If PLCS voters say no to the district, taxes would correspondingly fall — although it's highly likely that the school board would consider bringing another bond issue for voter approval. But, if voters approve the bond issue, they won't see a higher bond levy either.

Other bond series that are still outstanding will mature in December 2028, December 2035 and December 2040. Rikli said that if the district's growth accelerates or declines, it could shift the scheduling, but bond issues have gone before voters every five or so years, which creates an opportunity for the overall bond levy to remain consistent.

"It's reasonable to assume that, as long as our growth continues, we will be asking our community for support every five to six years," Rikli said. "As you look around the metro area in the high growth areas — Gretna, Bennington, Elkhorn — in many cases, you're seeing them going after a bond every two to three years."

If voters reject the bond issue before them, Rikli said that could ultimately cost more in the long run, even if there's a short-term property tax savings. Construction costs are expected to continue climbing, as are real estate and building materials costs.

There's also the concern about school violence to consider.

"We want to take action sooner rather than later," Rikli said. "It's a tax neutral ask from the tax levy perspective."

As far as those tax bills, Rikli said there's a difference between holding a levy steady and holding taxes steady. The latter depends on valuation of specific properties, which are trending up but vary taxpayer to taxpayer.

Expecting 'outstanding'

The Papillion La Vista community isn't satisfied with good enough.

"One of the things this district has long prided itself on, that this community has long prided itself on, is outstanding — not good, but outstanding — facilities," Rikli said. "It's often been said that a public school district is a reflection of the values of the community."

PLCS buildings, facilities, athletics and other programs all contribute value to the community, while also driving value for property owners — one of many influences that drive real estate prices and subsequently the valuation used for property taxes.

Rikli said the community values PLCS and "they expect outstanding facilities for our kids."

Casting you ballot

School district residents have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, to return their ballots in the special election. About 41,500 ballots were sent last week by the Sarpy County Election Commission and should be in voters' mailboxes.

Ballots can be returned via mail by affixing a 63-cent postage stamp or to one of three drop boxes offered by the election commission. Those are located at the election office at 1102 E. First St. in Papillion, near the Sarpy County Courthouse on the north side of 1248 Golden Gate Drive or the La Vista Police Department, 7701 S. 96th St.

Voters must sign the back of their return envelope for it to be counted, according to the election commission. Mailed ballots should be sent by May 2. What matters is when they are delivered to the election office, not when they are postmarked.

Voters who have returned their ballots may check the status at votercheck.necvr.ne.gov. If a ballot is rejected, contact the Sarpy County Election Commission at 402-593-2167.

"We strongly encourage all of our district residents to get out and vote," Rikli said.