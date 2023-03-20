The Papillion La Vista Community Schools will hold several presentations throughout the area about its upcoming bond issue.

Ballots for the bond issue will be mailed April 17 and must be returned by 5 p.m. May 9.

The school district will hold two Discovery Tours on Friday, March 24, and Friday, April 21. Running from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the tours include stops at multiple schools, discussions, lunch and a Q-and-A session with Superintendent Andrew Rikli will follow. RSVP to communications@plcschools.org.

Two community presentations and Q-and-A sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, at Papillion La Vista High School and Thursday, April 12, at Papillion La Vista South High School. Both sessions run 6 to 7 p.m.

A digital presentation, which also includes an opportunity to ask questions, will be held Tuesday, April 18, from 7 to 8 p.m. on the district's Facebook.

Hourlong neighborhood presentations are also being scheduled across the PLCS district. Find a schedule and more information at plcschools.org/bondissue.