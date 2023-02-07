Auditions are coming up in May for the Papillion La Vista Community Theatre's summer production of "Seussical."

Vocal auditions are scheduled for May 10 and May 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. Dance call is May 12 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Aspiring performers should prepare 32 bars of a musical theater song in the style of the character for which they are auditioning. Audition slots will be released in April. Find character descriptions at plvct.org/actor.

An audition dance workshop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on April 14. Attendance is not required to audition, but the workshop offers an informal opportunity to become familiar with the show and Mary Dickson, its director and choreographer,

Rehearsals start May 16 and run Tuesday to Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. as well as Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Performances are scheduled for July 14 through July 16 as well as July 20 through July 22. The set strike will be July 23.