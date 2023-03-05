A special mail-in election for a $129.9 million school bond for the Papillion La Vista Community Schools to pay for a new elementary school, buy land for other schools and improve safety and security will be held on May 9.

The PLCS Board of Education authorized the election at its Monday, Feb. 27 meeting on a 5-0 vote, with one abstention.

The bond proceeds would fund the construction of a new elementary school in the 99th Street and Lincoln Road area. It would relieve enrollment pressure on Prairie Queen Elementary and cost an estimated $27.1 million.

There will also be funds to purchase land for a fourth middle school and another elementary school. In addition, money would be available for a new facility to house the Young Adult Transition Program, which aids post-high school graduates with special needs.

Notable on the list of projects is an emphasis on school security, with money slated for additional access control at entrances, updating the intercom and video systems, expanded fencing and bullet resistant film on windows.

PLCS Superintendent Andrew Rikli said five schools will need extensive renovations to their front entrances for safety.

“"We really tried to beef up the safety and security. Some of that was based on feedback we received from the community, some of the feedback we received from our staff,” Rikli said.

“But to be perfectly blunt, some of it is in response to what has happened in the last 12 to 18 months. We have seen two of the worst school shootings in our nation’s history. We have to be responsive to that,” he said.

With debt from the 2018 bond coming off the books, district officials say the new bond issue would not require a tax levy increase.

The new bond would also pay for a number of classroom and facility renovations throughout the district, including improvements to the auditoriums at each of the high schools, new HVAC systems at some elementary schools and improvements to science labs in the middle schools.

There is nothing in the bond proposal about a third high school, construction of which may still be a decade away, Rikli said.

“We don’t want to build a $100, $120 million high school until we absolutely need it,” he said. “The two additions that we recently built at both Monarch and Titan (high schools) as part of the 2018 bond should buy us minimally another five, very likely 10, years.”

The district owns an 87-acre parcel of land about ¾ of a mile south of Shadow Lake Towne Center, the future home of a third high school.

“I think we’re all taking a wait-and-see approach on enrollment growth,” Rikli said.

The district saw a slight dip in enrollment during the pandemic as some children were homeschooled or enrolled in private and parochial schools, he said. Since then, the district’s enrollment has stabilized and increased modestly, according to Rikli.

Ballots for the bond vote should be mailed by the Sarpy County Election Commissioner between April 17 and April 29. Ballots must be mailed back to the commissioner or dropped off at a designated location. All ballots must be in the possession of the Election Commissioner of Sarpy County no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day, May 9.