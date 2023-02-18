The Papillion La Vista Community Schools Foundation announced the addition of six members to its board of directors.

The new board members are:

• Bonnie Moore, chief deputy county attorney, Sarpy County

• Brad Strittmatter, CEO, Olsson and Associates

• Mitch Leth, teacher, Papillion La Vista Community Schools

• Nate LeGrand, owner, CenterPoint Financial Group

• Spencer Kimball, market president, Pinnacle Bank

• Staci Wolf, controller, Story Homes/The Land Development Company

“We’re excited to welcome our new members who bring diverse expertise and insight in helping us further our mission,” Lee Denker, executive director of the PLCS Foundation, said in a news release.

The new board members join the following newly appointed officers:

• president Bret Abels, vice president of business development, Schumacher Elevator Company

• vice president Lindy Rogers, principal engineer, Houston Engineering

• treasurer Allan Harry, CFO, Jensen Tire and Auto

• secretary Rick Black, former superintendent, Papillion La Vista Community Schools

The board of directors also includes:

• Andy Rikli, superintendent, Papillion La Vista Community Schools

• Ami Nichols, principal, Papillion La Vista Community Schools

• Brian Lodes, CFO/VP of finance administration, Builders Supply Company

• Debbie Atchinson, vice president, senior area manager, American National Bank

• Fred Uhe, director, Sarpy County Tourism

• Jill Fredericks, HAL facilitator, Gretna Public Schools

• Joel Bails, assistant principal, Papillion La Vista Community Schools

• Kaili McGuire, teacher, Papillion La Vista Community Schools

• Kari Jo Johnson, retired teacher, Papillion La Vista Community Schools

• Karla Rupiper, city attorney, City of Papillion

• Lynn Johnson, teacher, Papillion La Vista Community Schools

• Marcus Madler, director, Spreetail

• Mark Vanderheiden, co-owner, Gina V Physical Therapy

• Mike Summers, CFO, First National Bank

• Nicole Konen, attorney, Koley Jessen PC LLO

• Skip Bailey, flight training coordinator, UNO Aviation Institute

• Zach Wigginton, operations manager, Chesterman Coca-Cola

The PLCS Foundation works closely with Papillion La Vista Community Schools to enhance educational opportunities for students. The foundation supports sixth grade outdoor education, scholarships, student emergency funding, summer reading and middle school tutoring.

For more information about the PLCS Foundation, visit plcsfoundation.org.