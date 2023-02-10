The Papillion La Vista Community Schools began a program to provide free clothing and other essential items to families in early 2021.

Following a soft launch, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Nov. 10, 2021, at Carriage Hill Elementary School on the PLCS Community Closet. But the need in the community, matched by the generosity of donations, left the district in need of more closet space.

Calvary Christian Church recently met that need by donating a three-year lease on a new stand-alone space for the PLCS Community Closet on the northeast corner of 72nd Street and Highway 370, a short walk up the hill from the church's Shadow Lake campus.

"Our desire is to simply make an impact," said the Rev. Scott Beckenhauer, lead pastor for Calvary, during a second PLCS Community Closet ribbon-cutting ceremony held Jan. 31.

The church used its impact fund, created from donations made during the Christmas season, to purchase the lease at 11425 S. 72nd St, Suite 105, and make it available for the use of the Papillion La Vista schools.

"Great things happen when we have people in great need meeting other incredible people who have the capacity to support," Beckenhauer said. "We all come together to say, 'How can we make the lives of those around us a little bit better by helping introduce them to what love looks like?'"

PLCS Superintendent Andrew Rikli said the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Foundation provided start-up gifts to help get the program running and the district's young adult transition program is helping to staff the PLCS Community Closet.

"There's just so many community partners that I just can't single out and thank all of them enough," Rikli said.

Becky Meyers, director of elementary human resources and student services, said the PLCS Community Closet has already given away more than 35,000 items thanks to the support of those donating items as well as monetary contributions and collaborative partnerships.

The project has served more than 1,200 families and is continuing to grow as more families learn about the opportunity to receive confidential support.

"We're really, really proud of that impact," Meyers said.

Having the closet available means that, for instance, a school counselor or social worker could notice when a child's toes are poking out of their shoes and with a quick phone call get them a replacement pair of shoes, plus offer to connect the child's household with additional support.

Lee Denker, executive director of the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Foundation, said the PLCS Community Closet is "something special" to show residents of the two cities that they are surrounded and loved by their neighbors.

"We're partners in this with you, and we're happy to be along for the ride," Denker told PLCS officials gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Rikli said anyone who is interested in making a donation can do so at any school building, although the donations are processed at the district's central office at 420 S. Washington St. Clothing items, for both children and adults, are accepted, with an emphasis on shoes and socks, undergarments and basic toiletries such as diapers and shampoo.

Monetary donations can be made at plcsfoundation.org/donate.

The PLCS Community Closet was started to serve families in the district — which serves La Vista, the considerable majority of Papillion and a portion of Bellevue — but it doesn't check income or addresses when people seek its assistance.

Open shopping events at the PLCS Closet will be announced and private appointments are also offered. Call 402-537-6279 or email CommunityCloset@plcschools.org for information.

"I don't think there's any reason to believe that we're doing growing yet," Rikli said. "We're going to just keep growing as much as we can."