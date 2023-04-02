Life offers many different paths as you forge your journey.

Papillion La Vista South High School students heard from a panel of practitioners of various skilled trades recently through the school's SkillsUSA club.

The panelists discussed how they found themselves working in the skilled trades, such as electrical, plumbing, construction or woodworking. Several started at small businesses, based on connections from friends, and all stressed the value of landing a career -- and not just a short-term job -- in their industries.

SkillsUSA club members who gathered before school in the Papillion La Vista South library peppered the panelists with questions. Trades classes and other interested students heard from the panel during the school day as well.

"I didn't know what I wanted to be when I graduated high school," said Nate Myers, a project manager for Vision Electric. "Once I became an electron, it was the best decision I ever made in my adult life. Money comes quick to those who perform, and you can do well for yourself. It doesn't even need to be an electrician; any of the trades, you can do well for yourself."

Brian Hrbek, a journeyman electrician for Control Services, said that a solid work ethic, as stressed through the SkillsUSA program, is a key to success.

"Time management was probably and is probably one of the greatest things that you can learn," Hrbek said. "The amount of people who cannot make it to work by seven o'clock is disheartening. We understand that you don't necessarily know something when you start a new job. That's why we're there to train you. But it takes zero knowledge to show up on time to have a good attitude and to work hard throughout the day. Those three things will propel you in life further than almost anything else."

Hrbek said his parents "basically shoved college down my throat," and it only took him a semester to realize it wasn't a good fit. But once he got connected with a electrical shop that would pay for half his tuition, he decided to keep going, finishing a two year degree at Metropolitan Community College in electrical technology.

After that, Hrbek stayed with that employer almost seven years before moving to a job with a larger company where he gets a company vehicle, company telephone and more vacation time.

"I've almost doubled my annual income," Hrbek said. "Now I'm a foreman. So although I still get to do electrical work, I get to put the tools down a little bit more. I'm more on the management side of things, which has been nice."

Panelist Christian Weeks went even further by choosing to establish his own business. He told students he created CW Plumbing to take the next step in his career, and he stressed how the skilled trades have opportunities to advance -- unlike other industries, where workers can stall out and not be able to advance any further in their industry, at least not without uprooting their lives.

"If you get to that point where you can't go any higher, you go off on your own," Weeks said. "You can always make more money. It's very driven by yourself. So if you're a highly motivated person, type A personality, you can keep going, keep growing and making more money."

Of course, those who are interested in traveling can easily made upwards of $100,000 within a year of graduating high school, Myers said.

"One good thing about trades is once you learn that skill, you can take it anywhere. You're not tied down to a specific company or location," Myers said. "If you want to make the real big money, you can always become a traveler, and they have these electricians that just travel around the country and they make just crazy money."