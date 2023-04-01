Papillion La Vista South High School named the members of its 2023 prom court. Pictured in back from left are Mitchell Benorden, Devyn Jones, Keityn Slobodny, Zach Nelson, Isaac Lagman, Sam Denos, Jude Glaser and Logan Bressman. Pictured in front are Brie Gamel, Natalie Allrich, Molly Tolman, Libby Petersen, Ally Anson, Gialyn Ciana Israel, Lizzie Simmons and Taylor Recoy. Papillion La Vista South will hold its prom April 15 at the Beardmore Event Center in Bellevue.